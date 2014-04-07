Art Everywhere coming to Times Square

The Crossroads of the World is set to play a role in a giant outdoor art show this summer.

Five museums including New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art plan to throw the biggest outdoor art show “ever conceived” by transforming iconic locations such as Times Square into exhibition spaces, organizers say.

The month-long show beginning Aug. 8 will display on approximately 50,000 billboards, subway platforms, trains, buses and bus shelters throughout the country.

Curators and the public will vote online to decide which images will be exhibited in the show, called Art Everywhere. The five museums have nominated notable works by Roy Lichtenstein, Cindy Sherman, Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Georgia O’Keefe and others.

The Outdoor Advertising Association of American as well as foundations, artists and rights agencies are collaborating to make the visual spectacle happen. The idea for the show originated in the U.K. in 2013. Voting starts April 7 online.

This isn’t the first time that displays in Times Square have been used to showcase art works. Every night at midnight, billboards and kiosks are synchronized with images by contemporary artists. Featured artists rotate each month. You can learn more about Midnight Moment here.