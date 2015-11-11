Arthur Kill ship graveyard: Ghostly images captured by drone

The graveyard has become a spooky dumping ground for rotting, rusting ships.

The Arthur Kill ship graveyard off the southern tip of Staten Island looks like a watery ghost town of decommissioned marine vessels. Hulks of rotting, rusting metal lie half-submerged in water and mud as the elements take their toll.

New drone video released recently on YouTube by user Jersey Drone captures a rare view of the almost sculptural beauty of the dead ships.

The ships have been brought to the graveyard since the 1930s as a marine salvage depot. Donjon Marine Co. currently operates the yard and denies most requests for access to photograph the property. It’s unclear whether the producer of the drone video obtained permission for the flyby.

Donjon uses the waterfront yard to dismantle and recycle marine vessels.