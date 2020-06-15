Entertainment law firm to host Independent Filmmaker Day online during Cannes Film Festival

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An entertainment law firm is hosting a two-day online event to help independent creators from around the world develop new projects, connect within the industry, and champion collaborative and impactful storytelling at all stages.

Independent Filmmaker Day, hosted by Rubenstein Business Law, will be held via Zoom on June 24-25 at the same time as the virtual Cannes Film Festival. At each event, you will hear from acclaimed industry experts concerning screenwriting producing, funding, marketing, music, post-production, and distribution.

From 12 to 6 p.m. on June 24, ticketholders can view conference-style panels on a variety of topics including Distribution, Women in Film, Screenplay & Beyond, Producing, and TV & Film. On June 25, the event will host a rapid-fire pitch competition, where 30 presenters have five minutes to pitch their film to a panel of judges. The winner will receive over $20,000 in services to help make their film.

Panelists who are participating in the event include actor Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”), actor Tony Shaloub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Producer Rudy Langlais, Director Ronnie Yeskel and Producer Bill Strauss. All panels are moderated by Corky Kessler, who was voted “Best Entertainment Lawyer in the United States.”

Tickets for the event start at $50. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/independent-filmmaker-day-cannes-via-zoom-jason-alexander-tony-shalhoub-tickets-106047226108. Use discount code VISIONARY10 to save 10% on tickets. For updates about the event, follow Independent Filmmaker Day on Facebook.