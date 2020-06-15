Lower East Side Film Festival to bring 11-day festival online this week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Lower East Side Film Festival is bringing their festival online for 11 days starting this Thursday.

This year, the festival is spotlighting immigrant and 1st/2nd generation filmmakers with their 2020 film line-up echoing the ethos of The Lower East Side itself, a neighborhood that has been home to many of the country’s immigrants. The festival will run from June 18 through June 29.

The festival will officially start at 6 p.m. on June 18 when all of the films will be released online. Viewers can buy features and short showcases individually for $10 each or get an All-Access Festival Pass for $30. A full list of films is available on the Lower East Side Film Festival website. Films will be available for viewing until June 29.

On June 19 at 6 p.m., the festival will host an “Inside the Writers Room” Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef, followed by an “I Love NY” Trivia Night hosted by Festival Director Shannon Walker at 6 p.m. on June 20. On June 21 at 6 p.m., the festival will host a conversation with Festival Alumni filmmaker Shania Feinberg. Awards for festival winners will be handed out on June 22 at 6 p.m.

Judges for the film festival will include Indya Moore (Pose, Queen & Slim, Saturday Church), Samantha Bee (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), Matt FX (MusicSupervisor — Broad City, Difficult People, In The Mix with Matt FX), Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide, Lemon), Julie Cohen (Oscar-nominated RBG), Sam Levy (Ladybird, Jerry Before Seinfeld, Frances Ha) Heather Burns (Manchester by the Sea, Miss Congeniality), and Shannon Gibson (Executive Producer, Refinery29).

During the festival, new pilot program will be announced that financially supports BIPOC filmmakers through grants, submission fee waivers, and access to resources and partnerships with the existing LESFF alumni network to ensure that more of their films have the opportunity for festival circuit visibility and impact.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit www.lesfilmfestival.com.