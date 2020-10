Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY TEQUILA MINSKY

Rumors that New York is dead are highly exaggerated.

Downtown, arts and music and spoken word continue the vitality of the city even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent LUNGS Harvest Arts Festival on the Lower East Side, video shoots, book launches, music outside of restaurants or in the park prove that New York City is not dead.

Photos by Tequila Minsky