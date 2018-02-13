Dog rescued in the Bronx gets adoption help on Valentine’s Day

There’s a friendly, furry K-9 who needs your love this Valentine’s Day.Orson, a 3-year-old pit bull/terrier mix, has been cared …

There’s a friendly, furry K-9 who needs your love this Valentine’s Day.

Orson, a 3-year-old pit bull/terrier mix, has been cared for by the ASPCA for over a year and New York’s Finest want to help find him a forever home.

Several members of the NYPD recently took Orson on a romp through Central Park. He was rescued as part of an alleged dog-fighting case in the Bronx.

Orson, who received medical treatment from the ASPCA, has stolen staff members’ hearts with his sweet demeanor, and the fact that he considers himself a lapdog despite his 60-pound size.

Anyone interested in adopting Orson or any of the other cats and dogs at the ASPCA should contact the Adoption Center at 424 E. 92nd St. or call 212-876-7700, ext. 4120.

Some pups from Animal Haven are also hoping to make a special match on Valentine’s Day.

WeWork SoHo, 154 Grand St., will have dogs available for adoption from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The event is open to the public.

The company, which operates co-working spaces, also features dog-friendly buildings that allow people to bring their four-legged companions to the office.