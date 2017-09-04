ASPCA bringing Texas animal shelter dogs to NYC, other Northeastern cities

These hounds from the Lone Star State are looking for new digs in the Big Apple.

Twenty dogs, relocated from overcrowded Texas animal shelters, are expected to arrive at the ASPCA’s Manhattan facility Monday evening.

While these pups were not plucked from floodwaters or separated from their families during Hurricane Harvey, finding them new homes outside the state will give shelters in Texas more space to help pets impacted by the deadly storms, officials said.

The dogs hail from an animal shelter in Corpus Christi.

“These are animals that are homeless and this will really give them an incredible opportunity to get into a loving home,” said Matthew Bershadker, president and CEO of the ASPCA. “This could be a silver lining for these animals. People are very anxious to help in times of natural disasters.”

New York City-based groups that cannot make the trip to Texas are trying to help with donation collections, such as the Adoptapalooza event on Sept. 17 in Union Square.

The nonprofit Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals is offering to help transport animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey to receiving shelters, foster homes and other sites within a seven-hour drive of New York City.

“We don’t have the resources to have boots on the ground in Texas, but we want to help,” said Jane Hoffman, president of the alliance.

The ASPCA transport is also bringing 21 dogs to the Connecticut Humane Society, where the pooches will receive medical and behavioral assessments once they arrive, Bershadker said.

The ASPCA is part of a massive effort in Texas to help the four-legged victims of Harvey. Many animals are still stranded, abandoned or have been separated from their owners.

Part of that work is making room in shelters, and creating new temporary facilities to house animals. The ASPCA brought its mobile medical unit to Houston in addition to supplies and personnel to help with search and rescue missions.

The ASPCA is helping move animals to other Texas facilities outside the storm-ravaged areas and expects to bring even more homeless animals up north.

He said staffers are especially interested in working with Texas groups to reunite families with their pets that were lost during the storm.

“It is some of the most impactful work you can do,” he said. “When you see people come and reclaim their pets, you see very clearly the human-animal bond and how it will help this person get through this very difficult time.”