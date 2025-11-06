Assailant slashes teen’s face in Times Square after asking if he is in a gang: cops

Detectives are hunting for an assailant they say approached a teen in Times Square over the weekend and slashed him after asking if he was in a gang.

According to police sources, the attack unfolded outside of 3 Times Square at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Cops say an 18-year-old male was approached by a group who began questioning if he was in a gang.

Despite telling them he wasn’t with a gang, cops said, a man slashed him across his face, then fled from the scene.

Responding officers from the Midtown South Precinct helped the victim into a police cruiser and raced him to Mount Sinai West, where he was treated for his injury and listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspected slasher as having long hair, wearing all black, with white sneakers, and carrying a red backpack.

No arrests have been made.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes that the public will recognize him. Anyone with information regarding this slashing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.