Assemblywoman Rhoda Jacobs announces retirement from office

State Assemblywoman Rhoda Jacobs announced Sunday she will be retiring from office after 36 years of service.

The 77-year-old, who is the assistant speaker, thanked her Brooklyn constituents in an email and said she won’t seek re-election when her term ends this year.

“I am grateful to all of you who over the years I have been fortunate in getting to know as we worked together towards the common goal of improving our great neighborhoods,” she wrote.Jacobs was elected in 1978 to represent the Flatbush, Flatbush Gardens and Midwood neighborhoods.

She is currently sits on the Assembly’s Rules, Ways and Means and Health and Insurance Committees.