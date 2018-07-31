News Four, including 5-year-old, found dead in Queens apartment, police say A 5-year-old boy, two women and a man appeared to have been shot at a home in Astoria on Monday, police said. By Anthony M. DeStefano and Ellen Yan anthony.destefano@newsday.com, ellen.yan@newsday.com Updated July 31, 2018 12:17 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Four people, including a child, were found dead in a Queens apartment building Monday night after officers responded to a call of a man bleeding, NYPD said. A 5-year-old boy, two women and a man appeared to have been shot at a home on 30th Drive in Astoria, police said. Officials said a gun was found at the scene, and investigators were trying to determine if the case is a murder-suicide. Officers got a call at 8:53 p.m. about a man bleeding and found him in the backyard of the residence, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was among the fatalities. Investigators were at the home trying to piece together evidence. By Anthony M. DeStefano and Ellen Yan anthony.destefano@newsday.com, ellen.yan@newsday.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.