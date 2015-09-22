Atlantic Terminal brawl leaves one teen stabbed, another injured

A teen was stabbed, and at least two others were injured, when a huge brawl broke out in front of …

The melee broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday by the Atlantic Terminal. When police went to break it up an 18-year-old man who had been stabbed stumbled up to them.

The crowd then dispersed only to reform a few steps away.

After police were able to break up the crowd for good, two teens were arrested.

Tyler Caesar, 18, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for being found with a box cutter. Trique Royal, 16, was charged with assault.

It was not immediately clear what caused the brawl to break out.

The 18-year-old stabbing victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Center. Another 16-year-old was taken to Brookdale with a laceration to his lip from being punched, police said.

An officer was also taken to Brookdale with an injury to his eye, police said. According to reports, the officer was sprayed with mace.