Attack on Upper East Side couple investigated as possible hate crime

The altercation allegedly started when a group yelled anti-Jewish remarks at the couple.

An attack on an Upper East Side couple is being investigated as a potential hate crime after a group threw a water bottle and yelled anti-Semitic remarks at them, police said.

Police said men in two cars started harassing the couple, walking on 63rd Street between Second and Third avenues, Monday about 8 p.m.

They yelled anti-Semitic remarks at the 27-year-old husband, who was wearing a yarmulke, and his wife, police said. One of the men then threw a water bottle and hit the woman, police said, and an argument ensued.

One suspect started attacking the husband, who suffered a laceration to his ear, police said.

In New York State there were 203 anti-Semitic bias incidents last year, a decrease of about 18% from 2012, the Anti-Defamation League said.