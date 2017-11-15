An Australian diplomat fell to his death from a seventh-floor balcony on the Lower East Side early Wednesday after playing a risky “trust game," police sources said.

The diplomat, identified as Julian Simpson, 30, had been drinking and went to the roof of the Clinton Street apartment building to see the Empire State Building, which was illuminated in rainbow colors to celebrate Australia’s same-sex marriage vote.

He then went back to the seventh floor and climbed onto the ledge of the apartment’s balcony, playing a high-risk “trust game” with a friend at about 1:20 a.m. while his wife was inside, the sources said.

The diplomat lost his balance and plummeted to his death, hitting the second-floor landing. Simpson's friend tried to catch him but was unable to, police said.

A representative for the Consulate General of Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.