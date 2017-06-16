Avocado throwers arrested in attack that broke Bronx deli worker’s jaw, NYPD says

The men hurled avocados at the worker after an argument about an order, police said.

The men who threw avocados at a Bronx deli worker, breaking his jaw, were arrested days after surveillance footage of the attack was released, police said.

Brad Gomez, 28, and Jestyfer Henriquez, 25, hurled avocados and bananas at a 21-year-old employee at Stadium Gourmet Deli on East 161st Street and Walton Avenue on May 29 at about 4:45 a.m. after getting into an argument about a food order, cops said.

The men, who both live a few blocks from the deli, were charged with assault, police said.

The worker had a broken jaw, fractures and a laceration to this face, according to authorities.

Police released the footage of the attack on Tuesday. The video shows Gomez grab avocados from a stand and start pelting them at the man behind the counter. Moments later, he is joined by Henriquez. Gomez is also seen grabbing a pile of bananas from the counter and throwing them at the worker.

Henriquez has 10 prior arrests, police said, but Gomez did not have any priors.