Avonte Oquendo’s mom still seeking answers in her son’s death

The mother of Avonte Oquendo, the 14-year-old boy who went missing in October from Riverview School in Long Island City and whose remains were found in January, washed up on College Point, has told New York Magazine that “everything is fabricated to me” and that she doesn’t believe authorities are “ever going to say, really, what happened. There’s no closure, there’s no answers.”

Vanessa Fontaine of Rego Park recounted Avonte’s history of “running” to New York writer Robert Kolker and relived the horrible day of Oct. 4, when a school official called to tell her that her autistic son could not be found. “Where did he go?” she fumed.

A lawyer for Fontaine has filed a $25 million notice of claim against the city for failing to keep Avonte safe.