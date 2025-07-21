AVP spikes Central Park during awesome weekend volleyball takeover

The Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) set, spiked and aced its way through an awesome weekend in Central Park’s Wollman Rink.

With the court being made up of 300 tons of sand, it felt like the beach was brought to NYC.

The teams led the crowd through pleasant weather on Saturday but tested their endurance battling blazing heat on Sunday.

Corinne Quiggle and Megan Rice, New York Nitro Teammates, were among the many showstopping duos competing this weekend.

Quiggle, born and raised in Florida, graduated early to begin her beach volleyball career at Pepperdine University where she quickly became a name for herself. Quiggle earned titles like 2018 WCC Player of the Year, a spot on the 2017 National Championship All-Tournament Team, and recognition as a two-time All-American and All-Academic honoree. Now a pro on the AVP, she continues to be a powerful presence on the sand.

Rice from California, started out playing indoor volleyball at Loyola Marymount University (LMU) and then moved up to beach volleyball her junior year. Her decision paid off given that she won AVCA All-American honors and WCC pair of the year in her final season. Rice was also voted AVP Rookie of the year in 2023.

Both Rice and Quiggle have gotten the opportunity to travel the world through their careers, Quiggle has traveled to over 40 countries. But this weekend, the spotlight was right here in New York City, where they played two high-stakes matches in Central Park.

“It doesn’t really get better than this. This sport has taken us to so many places and so many venues that are iconic, and I think this has to be one of the best. Central Park in New York is just amazing, and we’re just so grateful to be here,” says Rice.

Saturday Results:

On Saturday, Austin Aces Taryn Brasher and Kristen Nuss defeated the New York Nitro (Corinne Quiggle / Megan Rice), 12-15, 21-19, 15-5.

Quiggle says that it is hard not to feel overwhelmed with emotion when losing.

“In sports, we feel the highest of highs and the lowest of lows—and they can come within the same two days. But there’s always something to learn.”

Rice shared her disappointment but also her gratitude.

“I’m disappointed because we lost. We played the number one team in the world. We had a three-set thriller with them, but we’re in such a cool place, and we’re surrounded by so many cool fans, and it was such a fun match. So, disappointed but grateful to be here.”

When asked about what she realized she needed to adjust mid-match between sets, Rice said, “What helped us win the first set and hold our own really well in the second set was service pressure and great passing. And I think our serve and pass broke down a little bit in the third set, and that’s why it kind of ran away from us.”

The New York Nitro women may not have taken it home on Saturday, but the men came in clutch.

The New York Nitro (Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander) defeated the Austin Aces (Avery Drost and Wyatt Harrison), 15-11, 15-12.

The Palm Beach Passion (Melissa Humana-Paredes / Brandie Wilkerson) def. San Diego Smash (Geena Urango / Devin Newberry), 15-13, 15-10.

Palm Beach Passion (Trevor Crabb / Phil Dalhausser) def. San Diego Smash (Chase Budinger / Miles Evans), 15-12, 15-12.

New York’s Nitro’s Corinne Quiggle said, “I am feeling a lot of gratitude for being here in Central Park. We needed to adjust quicker. They made great adjustments…tomorrow we’re definitely gonna bring our service pressure.”

Sunday:

The Austin Aces (Taryn Brasher and Kristen Nuss) defeated the Palm Beach Passion’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson in three highly competitive matches 13-15, 15-9, 15-12.

The San Diego Smashed, consisting of former NBA Player Chase Budinger and Miles Evans, defeated the New York Nitro’s Taylor Crab and Taylor Sander 15-10, 13-15, 15-12 in three sets.

The Palm Beach Passion’s Trevor Crabb and Phil Dalhausser won 15-13, 15-7 in straight sets over the Austin Aces (Avery Drost and Wyatt Harrison.

And finally, the New York Nitro (Megan Rice and Corinne Quiggle) defeated the San Diego Smash’s Geena Urango and Devin Newberry 15-13, 10-15, 15-11 to advance to the championship game in Chicago next week.

Rice & Quiggle’s bond on the court

There is no denying Rice and Quiggle’s closeness. Their chemistry is evident both on and off the court. They have seamless communication during high-pressure rallies — and keep the connection going through karaoke when they are off the sand.

“Corinne and I get along so well on and off the court. On the court, I think we really complement each other defensively and are really supportive of one another. And then off the court, we share a lot of the same interests and hobbies. We both are such bookworms and we love karaoke, and we found karaoke in as many cities as possible throughout our travels,” said Rice.

The duo hugs and high-fives after every point, a ritual that instills confidence in one other as they get ready for the next play.

“We just kind of gelled early on, and I think that we’ve been able to take that momentum and keep going with it,” Quiggle stated.

When the pair faced the AVP League Qualifiers, their connection was tested in a single-elimination format. They battled Jaden Whitmarsh and Devon Newberry, but Quiggle and Rice quite literally aced the test.

Rice stepped up to the line and delivered two straight aces, reserving their spot in the 2025 AVP League.

“That tournament was crazy. It was a single day, single elimination qualifier with everything on the line,” Rice said. “I just went back there and thought to myself, if I don’t go for this, I’m going to regret it.”

Rice and Quiggle’s relationship on the court has gotten them this far, maybe it will be the key to carrying them all the way to victory.

What is Ahead

Week 7 will be in Austin, TX on Aug. 1-2 for another weekend of matches.

Following Austin, teams move north for their final regular season stop in Dallas on Aug. 8-9.

Aug. 15-17 on Manhattan Beach there will be a Heritage Event known as the Manhattan Beach Open — a historic tournament in beach volleyball.

Last but not least, Championship weekend will be at Oak Street Beach, Chicago on Aug. 30-31.

Who will be the champions? Find out by visiting AVP.com for more details and to secure your spot at upcoming matches.