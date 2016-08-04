Baby born on Q9 bus in Jamaica, Queens, FDNY says

She and her bundle of joy were then taken to Jamaica Medical Center, the spokesman said.

His favorite nursery rhyme should be “the wheels on the bus go round and round …”

A woman gave birth to a baby boy on a Queens bus during Wednesday’s rush hour, an FDNY spokesman said.

The woman was riding the Q9 in Jamaica when she went into labor at about 6:15 p.m., authorities said.

The driver then pulled over near 150th Street and Jamaica Avenue, where the baby was born. It’s not clear who helped deliver him.

