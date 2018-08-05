LATEST PAPER
Baby found in East River dies at hospital: NYPD

Passers-by spotted the infant in the water near Pier 16 Sunday afternoon, police said.

An infant boy was pronounced dead after being rescued from the East River, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com
A baby boy rescued from the East River Sunday afternoon has died, according to the NYPD.

Passers-by spotted the infant in the water near Pier 16 around 4:06 p.m. — not far from the Brooklyn Bridge — and called police, according to a police spokesman.

The infant was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesman said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as how the child reached the water, were not immediately clear.

