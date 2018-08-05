News Baby found in East River dies at hospital: NYPD Passers-by spotted the infant in the water near Pier 16 Sunday afternoon, police said. An infant boy was pronounced dead after being rescued from the East River, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com Updated August 5, 2018 7:04 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A baby boy rescued from the East River Sunday afternoon has died, according to the NYPD. Passers-by spotted the infant in the water near Pier 16 around 4:06 p.m. — not far from the Brooklyn Bridge — and called police, according to a police spokesman. The infant was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesman said. The circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as how the child reached the water, were not immediately clear. By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.