Baby boy found dead inside Hotel Pennsylvania, police say

Two women were taken into police custody at the scene.

A 4-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found unconscious inside the Hotel Pennsylvania on Saturday, police said. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Two women have been questioned in the death of a 4-month-old boy inside midtown’s Hotel Pennsylvania, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious infant inside the hotel at 401 Seventh Ave. just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

When they arrived, the child, whom police identified as Dominic Greene of Wilmington, Delaware, was found unconscious and unresponsive but with no signs of trauma, police said.

Emergency service workers took the infant to the NYU Langone Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The two women, a 24- and 26-year old, one of whom is the baby’s stepsister, were taken into police custody at the scene but were released shortly thereafter with no charges, according to the NYPD.

Police said the women were looking for a place to stay when the incident occurred.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

There were no charges as of Sunday morning and the investigation is ongoing, police said.