Baby dies in East Harlem after going into cardiac arrest, cops say

A baby boy in East Harlem died after he was reported in cardiac arrest at a drug rehab center on East 121st Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

A 1-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was reported to be in cardiac arrest inside an East Harlem drug treatment center, police said.

Officers who were called to the Odyssey House rehabilitation center on East 121st Street, between Second and Third avenues, around 1 p.m. arrived to find the boy unconscious and unresponsive. People were trying to revive him with CPR, an NYPD spokesman said.

The baby’s mother was also in the lobby, according to the spokesman. Police couldn’t say whether the mother brought the child there from somewhere else in the building or if he collapsed in the lobby.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no evidence of trauma and no criminality is suspected. The city medical examiner’s office will determine the baby’s cause of death.

Police have not identified the boy pending family notification.