Baby found dead on street outside Bronx apartment building

An infant was found dead outside a Bronx apartment building Monday afternoon, with its umbilical cord still attached, a law enforcement official said.
The baby boy was found just before 2:40 p.m. on 183rd Street, near Loring Place North, in the University Heights area, police said.
It was not immediately clear if the baby was thrown or fell from a window, the roof, or another vantage point.
The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman from a 7th floor apartment was taken for questioning, the law enforcement official said. There were no arrests as of Monday evening.