Baby found dead on street outside Bronx apartment building

The circumstances surround the baby’s death were not immediately clear.

An infant was found dead outside a Bronx apartment building Monday afternoon, with its umbilical cord still attached, a law enforcement official said.

The baby boy was found just before 2:40 p.m. on 183rd Street, near Loring Place North, in the University Heights area, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the baby was thrown or fell from a window, the roof, or another vantage point.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman from a 7th floor apartment was taken for questioning, the law enforcement official said. There were no arrests as of Monday evening.