Baby in foster care dies in Queens; police investigating, source says

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

A baby boy died in Queens on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, while in the care of foster parents, a law enforcement source said. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

A 3-month-old baby in foster care died in South Ozone Park, Queens, on Tuesday afternoon, police and officials said.

First responders who were called to a home on 132nd Street, between 115th and 116th avenues, around 12:30 p.m. found the baby boy unconscious and unresponsive, but with no visible signs of trauma, police said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.

A police source said the child had been admitted to the hospital last month and was recently released, but did not provide details about why he was in the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the child’s death remain under investigation.

“We are actively investigating this incident along with the NYPD, who have preliminarily noted no clear signs of trauma. We await the Medical Examiner’s review,” an ACS spokesperson said in a statement.

The baby’s identity was being held pending family notification.

