Bad weather, track fire snarls commute

The icy weather conditions and a track fire snarled commutes for New Yorkers Wednesday.

The track fire at Grand Central around 9 a.m. caused No. 7 train service to be suspended between Times Square-42nd Street and Hunters Point. An alternative route into Manhattan on the N and Q trains, however, saw delays due signal problems north of Queensboro Plaza.

On the west side, around 8:30 a.m., a power failure knocked out No. 1 service between Times Square-42nd Street and 137th Street, No. 3 service between Times Square and 148th Street and caused the No. 2 train to be rerouted on the No. 5 line between 149th Street-Grand Concourse and Nevins Street in both directions. Service was restored around 10:30 a.m. Meanwhile, weather-related signal issues caused delays in Manhattan on the No. 4, 5 and 6 lines.

New York City Transit President Carmen Bianco said a grounded cable was the cause of the 7th Avenue line’s problems, which took about 90 minutes to fix.

“We will continue to see sporadic problems throughout the day as long as we’re encountering this weather,” Bianco said alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio at a City Hall news conference.