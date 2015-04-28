Donald Trump slams President Obama during Baltimore riots

Tell us how you really feel, Donald.

As rioters wreaked havoc on Baltimore Monday in response to the death of Freddie Gray, who died of a spinal cord injury while in police custody, Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam President Barack Obama.

“Our great African American President hasn’t exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are so happily and openly destroying Baltimore!” Trump tweeted.

Fifteen police officers were injured, six seriously, and two civilians were shot, according to reports. Dozens of businesses and homes were destroyed and looted.

Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted a plea to the president. “President Obama, you have a big job to do. Go to Baltimore and bring both sides together. With proper leadership, it can be done! Do it.”

Trump isn’t happy with how Baltimore police and Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blakeare are handling the situation, either.

“The Mayor of Baltimore said she wanted to give the rioters ‘space to destroy’ – another real genius!” he wrote. “Now that the ineffective Baltimore Police have allowed the city to be destroyed, are the U.S. taxpayers expected to rebuild it (again)?”