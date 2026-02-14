Quantcast
Local bands to take the stage in Queens for ‘Punk Melts ICE’ show

a flyer for a rock show
Punk Melts ICE will take place on Feb. 17.
Photo courtesy of Shane Dan Turner

Several local music acts will come together to unite against ICE in Queens next week.

On Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., four local bands will perform as a part of Punk Melts ICE at Freda, located at 801 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood. Led by Shane Dan Turner, who is a known busker on the NYC subway, the show aims to use music to unite those who are against the recent actions of ICE agents.

“I decided to call the show “Punk Melts ICE” not only because it’s been so frigid cold here in NYC the past few weeks, but also because I’m furious at the invasion of ICE thugs coming into our cities and kidnapping innocent people off the streets indiscriminately. I feel helpless to do anything, so the only thing I feel capable of doing is to devote my voice and music to fight it,” said Turner.

The lineup of the show includes:

  • The Shane Dan Turner Band, who will be debuting for the first time together.
  • Nick Grannelle, an indie rock singer & guitarist who will be debuting his newest single, “Move In”
  • Dig A Revel, who is celebrating their 10-year anniversary as a band
  • Point Blank, who will debut four new songs and just put out a new album in December called “Back to Square One.”

Tickets start at $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. You must be 21+ to attend.

Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.

