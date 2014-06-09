Barbara Walters to interview Peter Rodger, California gunman’s father

Just three weeks after walking away from TV, Barbara Walters will come out of retirement to interview the father of the 22-year-old Santa Barbara gunman, ABC announced Monday.

The interview with Peter Rodger will air as a special edition of “20/20.” . His son, Elliot Rodger, killed six people, injured 13, and then took his own life near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara last month.

It was unclear when the episode would air.

Peter Rodger is a producer and director, most recently known for his work on “The Hunger Games.”

Walters, 84, last appeared on TV on May 16 with her final show co-hosting “The View” and a primetime special about her life. She remains as executive producer of “The View.” ABC said Walters would always be “a lifelong member of the ABC News team, making special appearances as news warrants.”