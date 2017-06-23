Barclays Center shooting suspect arrested, NYPD says

Jonathan Cordoba is accused of shooting an innocent bystander after an argument with another man near the Atlantic Center Mall.

A man was charged June 22, 2017, in the June 14, 2017, shooting outside the Barclays Center in which a 50-year-old bystander was hit in the ankle, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / Chalabala

The man accused of shooting an innocent bystander outside the Barclays Center and sparking panic at the busy intersection last week was arrested, police said Friday.

Jonathan Cordoba, 29, was arguing with another man near the Atlantic Center Mall when he allegedly opened fire around 2 p.m. on June 14, 2017, and hit a 50-year-old bystander in the ankle, cops said.

He was charged Thursday with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, among other charges, police said.

Cordoba, of East Flatbush, has multiple prior arrests, according to police. He served time for burglary in 2009 and was released on parole in 2014, according to Department of Corrections records.