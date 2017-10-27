Ticketless fans tried to force their way into a sold-out concert at the Barclays Center Thursday night, officials said.

The stampede at about 8:30 p.m. prompted Barclays to close its doors to the Power 105.1’s Powerhouse show, even before all ticket holders were inside, according to Mandy Gutmann, a spokeswoman for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which runs the venue.

“In order to provide a safe and secure environment for all guests, Barclays Center security worked with the New York Police Department to disperse the crowd,” Gutmann said in an email. “The doors were closed at this time and no further entry was permitted into the event.”

Many fans expressed their frustration on Twitter about being locked out. "@barclayscenter we paid good money for these tickets when are you gonna let me in? #letmein," Jackie Garraffa wrote. She later said she was let in almost an hour and half into the show, but many others said they didn't get in at all.

Customers whose tickets were not scanned can request refunds where they purchased them, Gutmann said.

There were no arrests, an NYPD spokesman said.

While some people on Twitter reported use of pepper spray, the NYPD said it had no information about those reports.