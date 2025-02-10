Barefoot suspect stabbed man in Manhattan apartment before fleeing onto snow-covered streets: cops

Cops are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man inside a Hell’s Kitchen apartment on Monday morning before fleeing onto the ice-covered street.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on Feb. 10 inside 341 West 45th St., between 8th and 9th Avenues, in Hell’s Kitchen.

Officers from Midtown North Precinct rushed to the building after reports that a man had been stabbed.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 43-year-old man, got into a verbal dispute with a 34-year-old male suspect inside of an apartment when things turned violent. Police did not specify what initiated the argument.

Law enforcement sources said the attacker grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the older man in the left arm.

Immediately following the assault, authorities said, the suspect fled the building and onto the snow-covered street — wearing nothing but grey pants. He fled westbound along West 45th Street.

A resident told amNewYork Metro that she saw blood by the elevator as she left her home.

Meanwhile, EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; he is expected to survive his injuries.

Patrol officers and detectives could be seen entering and leaving the building throughout the morning.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

