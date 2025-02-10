Barefoot suspect stabbed man in Manhattan apartment before fleeing onto snow-covered streets: cops

Quantcast
Police & Fire

Cops are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man inside a Hell’s Kitchen apartment on Monday morning before fleeing onto the ice-covered street.
Cops are searching for the barefoot, shirtless suspect who stabbed a man inside a Manhattan apartment building on Monday morning before fleeing onto the icy city streets.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on Feb. 10 inside 341 West 45th St., between 8th and 9th Avenues, in Hell’s Kitchen.

Officers from Midtown North Precinct rushed to the building after reports that a man had been stabbed.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 43-year-old man, got into a verbal dispute with a 34-year-old male suspect inside of an apartment when things turned violent. Police did not specify what initiated the argument.

Law enforcement sources said the attacker grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the older man in the left arm.

Immediately following the assault, authorities said, the suspect fled the building and onto the snow-covered street — wearing nothing but grey pants. He fled westbound along West 45th Street.

A resident told amNewYork Metro that she saw blood by the elevator as she left her home.

Meanwhile, EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; he is expected to survive his injuries.

Patrol officers and detectives could be seen entering and leaving the building throughout the morning.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues. 

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential. 

