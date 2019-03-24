WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller cleared the Trump campaign in his 22-month investigation into whether it conspired or coordinated with Russia during the 2016 campaign, according to Attorney General Robert Barr in a letter he sent Congress Sunday.

And while Mueller’s report does not conclude that President Donald Trump committed a crime in obstructing the investigation, “it also does not exonerate him,” according to the four-page letter that Barr wrote after reviewing Mueller’s confidential report this weekend.

“The Special Counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” the letter said.

“The report's second part addresses a number of actions by the President — most of which have been the subject of public reporting — that the Special Counsel investigated as potentially raising obstruction-of-justice concerns,” Barr’s letter said.

But Mueller left unresolved what he viewed as “difficult issues” of law and fact on the president’s actions and intent, Barr wrote, and quoting the report said, “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Because Mueller reached no legal consideration, Barr wrote, he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the evidence Mueller gathered “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

Barr delivered a letter to the top four members of the House and Senate judiciary committees Sunday afternoon after spending the past two days with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reviewing and summarizing what officials called a comprehensive report.

Mueller concluded his investigation and submitted a confidential report on Friday afternoon to Barr, who told Congress in a letter that he anticipated he would be able to release the long-running probe’s “Principal conclusions” this weekend.

While several Trump campaign aides and other associates had links to Russian individuals, operatives and government — including Donald Trump Jr. in a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting — none broke the law, Mueller concluded, according to Barr.

Those findings effectively clear Trump of the suspicions and accusations that have dogged him since he won the presidency in an upset in 2016 and throughout this first two years in the White House.

Mueller concluded his investigation without indicting Trump or his associates with coordinating or conspiring with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, and without charging Trump with obstruction of justice for firing his FBI director and dangling pardons.

Yet Mueller also conducted his probe under a Justice Department rule that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

Trump, who had been kept in the dark about Mueller’s report while at this Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida with his attorneys and top aides, did not immediately react to the letter.

Barr will be hard-pressed to avoid making public the report itself, possibly with redactions, after the House passed a resolution urging it in a overwhelming and bipartisan 420-0 vote earlier this month, and Democrats threatened subpoenas and lawsuits to force its release.

The Mueller investigation’s verdict will shape national politics over the next two years, and probably beyond, likely to be used as either a weapon or shield by partisans separated by a deep divide across the country, in Congress and on the presidential campaign trail.

Even before Barr sent Congress his letter Sunday, the report has served as a springboard for a fierce battle between Democrats and Republicans as they worked to spin the perception of his findings about whether Trump and his campaign did engage in “collusion” with Russia.

Democrats insist that Barr’s summary of Mueller’s conclusions falls far short of a full accounting and demanded that the special counsel’s full report be made public and that all underlying documents and evidence be given to Congress.

“Our mandate as a Congress is much broader. The special prosecutor is looking only at crime. We have to look at protecting the rule of law,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on CNN.

Nadler and other Democrats say they will fight for the full release — including issuing congressional subpoenas that they will fight for all the way to the Supreme Court.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), the top Republican on the Judiciary committee, said he would fight Nadler’s demand for underlying documents.

“It is not the Department of Justice’s job to give Chairman Nadler and the House Judiciary, or any committee in the House or in the Senate for that matter, what they want to go off on a purely partisan investigation that could lead to impeachment,” Collins said.

In turn, Trump ally and former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy argued that there should be an investigation into how the Russia probe began and was conducted. “Full disclosure of #MuellerReport? Sure … but let there be full disclosure of *everything* — including all the documents and testimony justifying the investigation,” he tweeted.

The top-line results emerged from the most extensive investigation of a president in two decades that began more than two years ago, first by the FBI and then, after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, by Mueller, who was appointed by Rosenstein as special counsel.

Over the course of his investigation, Mueller charged 34 people, including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos and his personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

Mueller won guilty pleas and cooperation from five Trump aides, and indicted Trump’s long-time friend Roger Stone on charges he lied to Congress and tampered with a witness.

Mueller also indicted three Russian companies and 12 Russian nationals who operated a troll farm to influence Americans through social media, and another 12 Russian GRU military intelligence officers for hacking and releasing more than 50,000 emails of Democrats.

For the past two years, as Mueller and his team worked with no leaks and little fanfare, the specter of Russian interference in the 2016 election and questions about whether Trump and his aides had coordinated with that effort had hung like a dark cloud over the White House.

But the investigation remained high-profile through its steady flow of indictments, guilty pleas and public filings in court — and Trump’s nonstop railing against it.

Trump repeatedly attacked and sought to undermine the legitimacy of the investigation, calling it a “hoax” and a “witch hunt,” accusing Mueller of conflicts and deriding the team of top prosecutors as “angry” partisans. But Trump in the end did not fire Mueller.

On Sunday morning, Mueller attended services with his wife Ann at St. John’s Episcopal Church across Lafayette Park from the White House.

Mueller has left some unfinished business, including the charges against Stone, who claimed during the campaign that he was in contact with WikiLeaks about its posting of thousands of hacked Democratic emails.

Mueller, as he wraps up his job as special counsel, is in the process of delegating to U.S. attorneys to finish, including the case against Manafort colleague and former GOP deputy financial chairman Rick Gates.

Meanwhile, Trump and his associates face other lawsuits and investigation in New York and Washington federal courts, as well.

Barr, who on Friday received special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on the sweeping investigation into Russia’s election interference and purported ties to the Trump campaign, spent nine hours reviewing the report on Saturday, and was on pace to issue his summary to lawmakers as early as Sunday, according to multiple news reports citing Justice Department sources.

As of Sunday morning, President Donald Trump had yet to receive or be briefed on the Mueller report, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said. The president, who for two years has denounced the probe as a “witch hunt,” had yet to weigh in publicly on the conclusion of the investigation, but issued an upbeat missive on Twitter before heading out for a second day of golf at his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf club.

“Good Morning, Have A Great Day!” Trump wrote in his first tweet since Mueller concluded his probe on Friday.

Democrats appearing on the Sunday talk shows cautioned that it was too early to draw conclusions about the end of the Mueller probe, as Republicans pointed to the lack of additional indictments stemming from the investigation as a signal that Mueller did not find Trump conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, or did not attempt to obstruct the Russia investigation.

Nadler said on CNN's "State of the Union" it was crucial for the entire report and evidence underlying it to be made public, adding that he would "absolutely" take his fight to the Supreme Court to get access to Mueller's full report.

"The job of Congress is much broader than the job of special counsel," Nadler said on “Fox News Sunday.” "The special counsel was looking and can only look for crimes. We have to protect the rule of law. We have to look for abuses of power. We have to look for obstruction of justice. We have to look for corruption."

Nadler argued against Trump using his presidential right of executive privilege to conceal the report, saying "he has no right to claim executive privilege on any evidence of wrongdoing,” and said Mueller’s investigation did unearth ties between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

"We know that the president's son and campaign manager [were] involved in a meeting with the Russians to receive [what] they thought was … information stolen by the Russians from the Democratic National Committee," Nadler said. "That's part of the Russian government attempt to help Trump in the election."

Nadler added: "There have been obstructions of justice, clearly. Whether they're criminal obstructions is another story."

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” said “people should wait to determine just how incriminating” Mueller’s final report is, when asked to respond to a Saturday tweet by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani saying he hoped Schiff was “relieved there is no collusion.”

"It’s really too early to make those judgments,” Schiff said when asked if House Democrats would press for impeachment hearings. “We need to see the report and then we’ll all have a factual basis. … In the absence of those facts, those judgments are impossible to make.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a Trump ally, told ABC’s “This Week” he believed the lack of new indictments were a good sign for the president.

“We've got to read the report, but what I do know is that, to date, [there is] not one bit of evidence to show any type of coordination, collusion, conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the election," Jordan said.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” joined Democrats in calling for the public release of the Mueller report.

“It needs to be released to the Congress and it needs to be released to the American people,” Cruz said. “This has consumed two years of the American people’s time and we need full transparency.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), told NBC’s “Meet the Press” he was on board with releasing all of Mueller’s findings to the public, not just a summary written by Barr.

“Absolutely, in fact I want to see all of it,” Rubio said.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the Mueller probe, arrived at the Department of Justice shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to news reports.