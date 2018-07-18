News Baseball bat attack in the Bronx caught on video Police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene. Police say this man and an accomplice used a bat to attack a man in the Bronx on June 17. Photo Credit: NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com Updated July 18, 2018 11:17 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police on Wednesday were looking for two suspects who they say attacked a 32-year-old man with baseball bats in the Bronx about a month ago. The suspects first approached the victim just before 5 p.m. on Southern Boulevard in the Foxhurst area of the Bronx on June 17, police say. In a video released by police, the men can be seen jumping out of a dark Range Rover with baseball bats raised and running toward the victim. One of the men then swings at the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. The other man appears to run up and hit the man with his bat before they both turn and walk away. The suspects then get back in the vehicle and drive off, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Police describe the first suspect as about 27 to 35 years old and bald. The second suspect is described as in his 30s and about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.