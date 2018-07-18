Baseball bat attack in the Bronx caught on video

Police on Wednesday were looking for two suspects who they say attacked a 32-year-old man with baseball bats in the Bronx about a month ago.

The suspects first approached the victim just before 5 p.m. on Southern Boulevard in the Foxhurst area of the Bronx on June 17, police say.

In a video released by police, the men can be seen jumping out of a dark Range Rover with baseball bats raised and running toward the victim. One of the men then swings at the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. The other man appears to run up and hit the man with his bat before they both turn and walk away.

Police are searching for two suspects who they say used a bat to attack a man in the Bronx last month https://t.co/ebqulRVGuV pic.twitter.com/f4WugCx4qz — amNewYork (@amNewYork) July 18, 2018

The suspects then get back in the vehicle and drive off, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police describe the first suspect as about 27 to 35 years old and bald. The second suspect is described as in his 30s and about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7.