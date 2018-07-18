LATEST PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
News

Baseball bat attack in the Bronx caught on video

Police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene.

Police say this man and an accomplice used

Police say this man and an accomplice used a bat to attack a man in the Bronx on June 17. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com
Print

Police on Wednesday were looking for two suspects who they say attacked a 32-year-old man with baseball bats in the Bronx about a month ago.

The suspects first approached the victim just before 5 p.m. on Southern Boulevard in the Foxhurst area of the Bronx on June 17, police say.

In a video released by police, the men can be seen jumping out of a dark Range Rover with baseball bats raised and running toward the victim. One of the men then swings at the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. The other man appears to run up and hit the man with his bat before they both turn and walk away.

The suspects then get back in the vehicle and drive off, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police describe the first suspect as about 27 to 35 years old and bald. The second suspect is described as in his 30s and about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7.

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com

News photos & videos

Head to chef Daniel Boulud's Mediterranean eatery for Start making those Restaurant Week reservations now
Gowanus is a vibrant Brooklyn neighborhood, so on-the-map Here's how to spend a great day in Gowanus
Police: 3 shot on Brooklyn street corner
Police: Man raped, robbed Brooklyn woman
Fans celebrated France's win inside Big Tiny Bistro New Yorkers celebrate France's domination in World Cup Final
Manhattanhenge isn't always picture-perfect, but when it is, NYers find their Manhattanhenge moments