Bear found dead in Central Park was likely hit by car, authorities say

A necropsy was performed on the bear.

A car likely struck and killed a 6-month-old female bear cub that was found dead in Central Park, officials tell NBC New York.

A necropsy conducted on the black bear showed blunt force trauma consistent with a motor vehicle collision, the state Department of Environmental Conservation told NBC.

Authorities including the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Squad are still investigating how the bear got to Central Park.

Dog walkers discovered the bear on Monday under a bush on the west side of the park by 69th Street and West Drive.