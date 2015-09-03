Construction worker killed when wall collapses on Brooklyn site

A construction worker was killed on Thursday, and two others were injured, when a wall collapsed in Bedford Stuyvesant, police said.

The 19-year-old worker, who was not immediately identified, was killed when cinder block wall from a Myrtle Avenue construction site fell at just after 11:30 a.m. He was taken to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Work on the building, which is slated to be four-stories tall and have both residential and commercial uses, started in July, said a Department of Buildings spokesman.

The building had one previous violation for failing to maintain the facade in a code-compliant manner, the spokesman said.

Two other people were injured in the collapse, near Franklin Avenue, and were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.