Fire in Belmont, Bronx: Photos from the scene http://www.amny.com/news/belmont-bronx-fire-photos-1.15659473 At least 12 people are dead, the mayor said. https://cdn.newsday.com/polopoly_fs/1.15659092.1514519347!/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/display_600/image.jpg News Fire in Belmont, Bronx: Photos from the scene 10:20 PM December 28, 2017 A massive fire erupted in the Bronx's Belmont neighborhood on the evening of Dec. 28, 2017. NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. Sign up By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy. More like this Baby among at least 12 dead in Belmont apartment fire: Mayor Erica Garner suffered 'major brain damage' during cardiac arrest Sunday will be coldest New Year's Eve since 1961: NWS Comments
Comments