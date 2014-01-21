Best apps to ride out polar vortex round two

1Survival Guide (iOS, free): Includes several chapters on how to handle natural disasters. Although this week’s cold snap probably won’t …

1Survival Guide (iOS, free): Includes several chapters on how to handle natural disasters. Although this week’s cold snap probably won’t plunge us into another ice age, it’s good to know how to retain your body heat or create makeshift fires, just in case.

2Weather Bug (iOS, Android, free): If you want a precise temperature forecast, this is your app.

3Winter Survival Kit (iOS, Android, free): Allows users to store emergency contact numbers, including insurance providers. It also helps determine your location just in case you need to call emergency services.

4Fireplace (iOS, free): If your home’s heating doesn’t give you that ski lodge-feel, this offers the next best thing: video of a fireplace.

5NYC 311 (iOS, Android free): The city urges anyone with heat problems to contact 311. Smartphone users can file certain complaints and check the status of previous calls with this app.

6Storm Shield Weather Radio (iOS, Android $4.99): Users receive push alerts about extreme weather and have access to real time radar maps.

7American Red Cross Shelter Finder app (iOS, free): If you need a warm place to stay, this will point you in the direction of nonprofit shelters.

8Pet First Aid (iOS $3.99,

Android $2.99): Offers pet owners tips on how to care for their dogs and cats in extreme weather.

9BarBack Hot Drinks (iOS $1.99, Android $3.99): To take the edge off that winter chill, curl up with a steaming mug of tea, hot toddies, or more, as this app offers 350+ recipes.

10Weathermob (iOS, free): If you ever wanted to try your hand at meteorology, this one is for you. Users can post their cold related photos and updates to share with others.

BONUS:Effing Weather (iOS, free): If you’re going to freeze, might as well get a laugh out of it right? Download this app for a sassy spin on the day’s forecast. (For Example: Stay in Bed because it’s effing cold outside).–