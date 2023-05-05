As the weather improves, the best landscapers near you are in-demand. That’s because New York City, Northern New Jersey, and lower Hudson Valley homeowners start paying attention to their backyards, balconies, and roof decks when the soil is above 55-degrees for a week straight.

Not only does it improve the appeal of your neighborhood, it can increase your property value by four or five percent.

But the first step is the cleanup, the most important task you can do this month:

Prune away dead and damaged branches

Cut back and divide perennials as needed

Clean up around plants, compost yard waste

Prep damaged lawn areas for spring seeding

You’ll be thankful that you did this come July — when you’re at the beach, not tending to the garden.

It helps to have a basic roadmap for landscape and garden design. Find the right landscaper in the amNY Home Pros directory. They’re overgrown with landscapers and gardeners. Each listing includes project galleries, bio information, testimonials, and contact information so you can reach out to them directly.

Whether you’re in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Northern New Jersey or lower Hudson Valley, here are 10 of the best landscapers near you.

42 Strong Pl

Brooklyn, NY 11231

646) 644-7156

The Artist Garden is a Brooklyn based landscape and garden design company. Landscaping services also include all aspects of garden, deck, patio and rooftop installation from planting to irrigation and lighting. With over 25 years experience designing and building residential and commercial gardens, Landscape Designer James Stephenson skillfully and creatively brings a personal and professional approach to the design and implementation of each project.

Brooklyn, NY

Flo’s Gardens was founded in 2004 by two friends who share a love for gardening: Florence Sheers and Cecilia Kuhn. Florence grew up among the roses of her father’s nursery and afterwards trained as a florist. Cecilia studied architecture and business, then transferred her love of design, to gardens. Both were born in France but draw inspiration from many sources, especially English gardens, in developing customized design solutions for each of their clients. They are united by their passion for creating natural, renewable and beautiful green spaces in an urban environment and have worked their magic on gardens and decks for clients from Park Slope to Brooklyn Heights and Manhattan. (Insurance certificate available).

2045 E 16th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11229

(718) 490-5470

From sidewalk tree pits to backyards to terraces and rooftops, Rising Gardens can transform your outdoor space with a variety of services:

Grading and site work

Decks and patios

Fencing and pergolas

Tailored garden design and installation

Water features and green walls

Tree planting, pruning and/or removal

Drip irrigation

Lighting and electric

For real estate professionals, they offer the following: Staging of terraces, yards and rooftops Open house and photo shoot prep Rising Gardens also works with the great indoors: Green walls Office plants and maintenance Tropical plantscapes.

(347) 661-5478

Gotham Garden Design is a full service landscape design company servicing New York City and Northern New Jersey. With over 25 years of landscape design experience, the team has created unique landscape experiences for residential as well as commercial properties all over New York. They take pride in working with clients from start to finish to develop seasonal or year-round landscape design approach. Whether you are starting from scratch, don’t know where to start, or improving what you already have, their team will work with you to develop your goals, select and install, and help you understand the care needed to help your project continue to flourish.

Brooklyn, NY

(831) 706-0139

With a small crew of talented designers, stone workers, carpenters and gardeners, Benjamin Albrecht Design handle the entire garden creation process from in house for a seamless experience. They design and install fencing, decking, stone patios and paths, planting areas and irrigation systems. They also offer low frequency maintenance contracts using no gas powered tools to minimize disruption and maximize your enjoyment of the space.

121 MacDougal Street #12

New York, NY 10012

(207) 664-8010

Wilder Gardens & Flowers offers garden design, consulting, installation and maintenance for NYC rooftops, patios, backyards, container gardens and for larger landscapes upstate.

In additional to creating gardens, they are floral designers and cut flower growers, and we believe our years of experience creating floral decor for galas, weddings and major brands in fashion, their experience with floral color and texture gives them a creative edge.

They also offer consulting packages, maintenance packages, holiday decorating, a monthly and seasonal flower CSA from their farm upstate and floral subscriptions.

Manhattan and Hudson valley

(917) 291-1421

Wild Pistil Design Studio [WPDS] is a boutique landscape design firm offering distinctive, ecologically mindful landscape design solutions and seasonal garden maintenance throughout NYC, the outer boroughs and the lower Hudson Valley. They’re inspired by the elegance and ingenuity found in naturally occurring plant-scapes, and strive to bring this elemental artistry to the gardens they design and care for, whether rural, urban or somewhere in-between.

1133 Warburton Ave

Yonkers, NY 10701

(203) 558-7303

Urban Roots is a full-service landscaping company that can design, install, and maintain your outdoor space, or indoor displays. We believe that there is nothing more essential than bringing the beauty of nature to an urban setting such as New York City. Whether it be a backyard oasis, a rooftop jungle, or an interior display Urban Roots can help make your vision come alive. Urban Roots is proud to practice sustainable nature-based horticultural techniques.

They are a part of the Perfect Earth Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting toxin-free land management around the world. They take a lot of pride in using these techniques and will always practice the most environmentally friendly methods to build and maintain your garden.

Brooklyn, NY

(919) 604-1748

Mavena specializes in the design and installation of gardens, including rooftops, terraces, backyards, container gardens, and common areas. Whether residential or commercial, indoor or outdoor, they look forward to helping you design and realize your vision.

540 President St

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 844-4963

For the discerning city dwellers wishing for a private oasis where they can lay back, entertain and play, Little Miracles Designs, an urban landscape company, builds simple, elegant and multi functional outdoor spaces. Unlike traditional landscaping companies, their services are tailored to the unique challenges of building urban gardens. This specific expertise comes from completing over 150 projects in Manhattan and Brooklyn for properties ranging from new construction to landmark brownstones. Their ability to transform spaces from the dull into the inspirational is what gives us our name.

