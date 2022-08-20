The 5 absolute best NY sports betting promos for UFC 278

Roll into the weekend with the best NY sports betting promos for UFC 278. Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are set for a rematch in the main event tonight, but there are tons of great matchups everywhere from the main card down to the early prelims. This pay-per-view event is going to be must-see television for sports fans.

The best NY sports betting promos for UFC 278 can be found below. There are risk-free bets, instant bonuses, boosted odds, and more available on the best sportsbooks in New York.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

The Best NY Sports Betting Promos for UFC 278

It doesn’t take much effort to lock in these bonuses. There are plenty of different ways to win on UFC 278 and new players at these sportsbooks will have the inside track on winners. Usman-Edwards II is getting a ton of attention, as it should, but don’t forget about the rest of the matchups on this card.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s $200 Instant Bonus

Instant bonuses are almost unheard of, but that’s exactly what DraftKings Sportsbook is offering with its NY sports betting promos this weekend. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on any UFC 278 fighter. That’s all that’s required to lock in a $200 instant bonus. Once the bet is placed, new players will have $200 in bonus cash to use on other fights at UFC 278, NFL preseason, MLB, and more.

Bet $5 on UFC 278 and win $200 instantly with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here.

Grab a $1,500 Risk-Free Bet With Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

If you are looking for a massive promotion for UFC 278, look no further. Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is the easiest way to unleash this $1,500 risk-free bet. This is the largest risk-free bet on the market and to take it one step further, this carries the highest potential of any new-user promo around. This offer also provides flexibility to bettors because it can be applied to any fight this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 will unlock a $1,500 risk-free bet for new players. Click this link to start betting on UFC 278 today.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 No Sweat First Bet!

ALL SPORTS! BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is coming in hot with a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for New Yorkers. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer can place an initial wager on UFC 278. If that bet loses, FanDuel Sportsbook will make these bettors whole with free bets equaling the amount wagered. That’s where the “no sweat” part of this promo comes into play.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new players a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for UFC 278 this weekend. Click this link to claim this offer in New York.

PointsBet Sportsbook: Grab 5 Risk-Free Bets for UFC 278

PointsBet Sportsbook States: PA, NY, NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, WV, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5 $100 Bets

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

PointsBet Sportsbook is taking a common promotion — a risk-free bet — and adding a twist. New players can get up to $500 in risk-free betting for UFC 278 this weekend. However, the twist is that this offer comes in a five-pack of $100 risk-free bets. Through this offer, bettors can place a risk-free bet on every single fight on the main card. Instead of loading up heavy on one bet, new players can spread the love on a few different fights. PointsBet ultimately rolls out one of the most intriguing and flexible NY sports betting promos for this event.

Click here and use PointsBet Sportsbook promo code AMNYXL500 to grab a five-pack of risk-free bets up to $100.

Bet $10, Win $100 on Barstool Sportsbook

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFIGHT100 SIGNUP BONUS BET $10, GET $100

UFC 278! BET NOW

The last NY sports betting promo for UFC 278 comes over at Barstool Sportsbook, but there’s a caveat here. The app isn’t live in New York, but those in surrounding states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania can grab this offer.

Simply place a $10 wager on any fighter at UFC 278 to lock in a 10-1 payout that is all but a guarantee. If either fighter lands a punch in the selected fight, sports bettors at Barstool Sportsbook will win $100 in bonuses. There is no need to sweat out this bet for much longer than a few seconds. Once that first punch lands, this bonus is a guarantee.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNYFIGHT100 to lock in this 10-1 payout on any fighter landing a punch at UFC 278.