Here’s the 5 best online sportsbook promos and bonuses this weekend

If you love sports, then this is your weekend. The MLB postseason pairs up with full college football and NFL slates, making this a wall-to-wall weekend of sports betting action. Accordingly, the top operators are going all-in with plenty of sportsbook promos and bonuses for both new and current players.

Some of the best online sportsbook promos and bonuses that we have seen recently are available throughout one of the busiest sports weekends of the year. With plenty of specials on the board, let’s take a look at what the top sportsbook apps are offering up.

In short, with a high-profile boxing match, a handful of playoff baseball games, NFL Week 5, and a loaded Saturday slate of college football on tap, there’s no shortage of value to be had. Let’s look at the best ways to cash in and get it.

The 5 Best Sportsbook Promos and Bonuses This Weekend

Whether its an exclusive NFL Week 5 bonus or 30-1 odds for the Fury vs. Wilder fight, FanDuel is coming out strong this weekend. DraftKings has a no-brainer. Barstool Sportsbook is rolling with a big risk-free bet and merchandise offers, and Caesars Sportsbook has the best boosts and biggest free bet on the market. Let’s run it all down.

FanDuel Sportsbook Boxing, NFL Odds Promos

There are two different ways to score extreme value from FanDuel Sportsbook this weekend. Bettors can grab 30-1 odds on Fury vs. Wilder III with a bet $5, win $150 offer. This is undoubtedly the best Fury-Wilder betting promo, one that gives both fighters a terrific bonus boost.

Click here and make a $10+ deposit to get the Fury vs. Wilder bonus.

Meanwhile, bettors will also be able to grab 49-1 odds on the critical Arizona vs. San Francisco NFC West matchup Sunday afternoon. With our exclusive boosts, new players can jump into the mix and grab +4900 odds on either team to win. You won’t find this one elsewhere.

Click here and make a $10+ deposit to bet $3, win $147 on 49ers-Cardinals.

DraftKings Sportsbook 100-1 No-Brainer Promo

With baseball’s postseason in full swing and NFL Week 5 featuring a number of excellent matchups, DraftKings is giving bettors their pick of two no-brainer bonuses. Make a $5 first deposit before wagering $1+ on any MLB or NFL game this weekend. If the baseball game features a hit or the football game features a point, you win $100. For the record, no MLB game has featured a double no-hitter and no NFL game has finished in a scoreless tie in more than 80 years.

Click here to get this 100-1 bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free, Merch Giveaways, Boosts

Beyond a $1,000 risk-free first bet for all players, Barstool Sportsbook bettors can grab free t-shirts and sweatshirts by simply opting-in to designated MLB, CFB, and NFL bets this weekend. Bet $100+ on The Big Yabo promo to get a free t-shirt, or bet on college football and/or MeganMakinMoney’s NFL Week 5 selection (Browns over Chargers) to grab sweatshirts and hoodies.

Beyond the merchandise giveaways, Barstool also offers a variety of custom odds boosts in addition to a number of bonus specials that enhance payouts.

Click here and use AMNY1000 to get started with Barstool Sportsbook and grab these offers.

Caesars Sportsbook $5,000 Risk-Free Bet, Bonuses

There’s a reason that Caesars Sportsbook has recently emerged as one of the best overall sportsbooks — because it delivers some of the best sportsbook promos and bonuses. New players can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF and our links to cash in on an industry-best $5,000 risk-free first bet. Meanwhile, all players can take advantage of Caesar’s daily super boosts and dozens upon dozens of odds boosts for NFL, college football, and MLB games.

Use the state list above to get started with Caesars Sportsbook and lock in these specials.

WynnBet 100-1 Promo

WynnBet has recently upped its sportsbook betting promos and bonuses game by adding a 100-1 odds offer to its $1,000 risk-free bet option. New players who sign up, register, and make a $20 first deposit can then wager $1+ dollar on any college football or NFL game played this weekend. Bet that $1+ on the spread, moneyline, or a total and receive a $100 bonus if that game features at least one touchdown. This offer is designed to win and creates a low-upside, high-ceiling reward for new players.

Use the state-based links below to get started with WynnBet.