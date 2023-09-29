Bet365 Kentucky promo code: Grab $365 NFL Week 4 bonus

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Sports betting is officially live in the Bluegrass State and this bet365 Kentucky promo code offer is the perfect way to hit the ground running. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this exclusive Kentucky promo.

New users who sign up and activate this bet365 Kentucky promo code offer will have the chance to bet $1 on any game and win $365 in bonuses guaranteed. Players will collect these bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

There are tons of great NFL matchups coming up this weekend. Week 4 started with Lions-Packers on Thursday Night Football and it continues on Sunday. Not to mention, college football will be in full swing on Saturday. Bettors will have a ton of different ways to bet on the games with bet365 Sportsbook. We recommend downloading the app to any compatible iOS or Android device for the best overall experience.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Bet $1, Win $365

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Bet $1, Win $365

Seeing 365-1 odds in the NFL or college football is extremely rare. Even better, new players can grab 365-1 odds on a guaranteed winner. Bet $1 with bet365 Sportsbook in Kentucky to win $365 in bonuses.

Although we expect to see a lot of interest around the NFL and college football, this new promo is applicable to any game in any sport. As soon as new players collect this no-brainer bonus, they will be able to use these bonus bets on a wide range of markets.

Think of this $365 bonus as a way to test out the bet365 Sportsbook app. New players in Kentucky have an opportunity to play with little risk involved.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code

With Kentucky sports betting launching earlier this week, there are still plenty of folks who can activate this bet365 Kentucky offer. Here’s a quick look at the sign-up process:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $1 on the NFL, college football, or any other game this weekend.

Win $365 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Betting on NFL Week 4

There are tons of great options for bettors to choose from in Week 4. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the Bengals in Kentucky. Cincinnati will be on the road on Sunday to face the Titans.

New players can bet on this game with an early payout special on bet365 Sportsbook. Opt into this offer and place a moneyline wager on the Bengals or Titans. If your team goes up by 17 points or more, you win that moneyline bet instantly. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with this offer.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.