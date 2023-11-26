Bet365 promo code AMNYXLM: Snag $150 guaranteed NFL bonus, $1,000 first bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Pick how you want to use the current bet365 promo code offer for NFL Week 12. After following our links to unlock this offer, you can choose between two welcome bonuses. We also have a special offer for new customers in Louisiana because of the recent launch in the Pelican State.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

You have two choices with our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM. One is best for customers who want to start with a small wager and receive a guaranteed bonus. The other offer allows new users to begin with a larger wager than usual.

Place a $5 bet on any NFL game for an automatic $150 bonus. Or, opt-in to us the first-bet safety net up to $1K. You will get a bonus bet back after a loss. There are 11 NFL games on Sunday, followed by the end of Week 12 on Monday night. All of the games are eligible for this welcome offer.

Click here to choose your bet365 promo code offer. Unlock $150 in bonus bets or start with a wager up to $1,000. In Louisiana, click here to make a $1 wager and receive $365 in bonus bets.

Pick Your NFL Bonus with the Bet365 Promo Code

Take these steps to get started on bet365. This offer is for new customers in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.

Click here to activate bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and register for an account. Fill in your full name, email, and the last four digits of your SSN. Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app and allow for location services. Deposit $10 or more using an accepted banking method.

There are six games at 1 pm ET. If you are starting with a $5 wager, make the bet as early as possible. You can even place this bet on an early outcome, such as a first TD of the outcome of a first drive. For those who are using the first-bet safety net up to $1,000, search through the markets to find your favorite bet. It can be on any spread, moneyline, total, or prop.

SGP Boosts on Bet365 Sportsbook for NFL Week 12

There are SGP boosts available for every game. These are certain parlays that have enhanced odds, and you can find these boosts for other sports. Here are some of the options for the late afternoon matchups.

Browns beat the Broncos, Jerome Ford has 75+ receiving yards and scores a TD (+1200)

Eagles beat the Bills, A.J. Brown has 100+ receiving yards and scores a TD (+600)

Chiefs bat the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes has 300+ passing yards and 2+ passing TDs (+325)

Taking the Ravens to Cover on Sunday Night Football

Whether you are using your first-bet safety net of betting with your $150 bonus, I like the Ravens to cover the spread against the Chargers on Sunday night. It’s surprising that the Chargers aren’t better, but they have struggled against good teams. The Ravens will be too much for Los Angeles. I’m taking the Ravens -3. If you have any bonus bets left on Monday night, you can use it for the Bears vs. Vikings.

Click here to activate the bet365 promo code offer for NFL Week 12. Pick between an automatic $150 bonus and a first-bet safety net up to $1K. Click here in Louisiana to secure a limited-time offer and get $365 in bonus bets.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.