BetMGM promo code: $1K for Saturday college football, KS launch

Football is back in full force this weekend, and it’s an ideal time to use a BetMGM promo code for a great start. Whether in a newly-launched market like Kansas or anywhere else, this bonus brings a great way to wager on some compelling Week 1 matchups. When following our links, the promo code will instantly be applied.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Use our BetMGM promo code to make a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. If your wager loses, BetMGM will give you another shot with bonus money.

This weekend is packed with college football, including a game between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State. Then, the NFL starts next Thursday in Los Angeles as the Bills take on the Rams.

Click here to start with the BetMGM promo code. If your first wager of up to $1,000 loses, you will get free bets in return.

BetMGM Promo Code for College Football & NFL Games

The college football games on Saturday will get started at noon ET. There are several ranked teams taking the field, such as No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 8 Michigan, and No. 13 NC State. The afternoon slate has two key matchups – No. 23 Cincinnati vs. No 19 Arkansas and No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia.

Then, most fans will tune in for the night game between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are favored by over two touchdowns. C.J. Stroud will begin is Heisman Trophy campaign, and Marcus Freeman will make his head coaching debut for the Fighting Irish.

The NFL season will start next Thursday. Now is a great time to make your future bets on the season. The Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Buccaneers and Chiefs.

Using the BetMGM Promo Code for a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM is known as the “King of Sportsbook.” Customers can bet on tons of sports, and you have access to regular promotions to go along with a great rewards program. Follow these steps to use the BetMGM promo code.

Click here to sign up for an account on BetMGM Sportsbook. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Deposit money into your account. Make your first bet. This will be your risk-free wager.

If the bet loses and it is under $50, you will get one free bet in return. But if it loses and os over $50, you will get five free bets that each equal 20% of your losing wager.

MLB Season Winding Down – Live Bet on the Postseason & World Series

There are several teams in the hunt for a Wild Card spot as the MLB season winds down. On BetMGM, the Dodgers have the best odds to win the World Series, followed closely by the Astros, Yankees, and Mets.

You can use the BetMGM app to live bet on all of the MLB games this postseason. Follow along with the action to wager on the in-game odds and hedge your pregame wagers. It is key to pay attention to pitching when live betting on baseball.

Click here to activate the BetMGM promo code for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. If your first wager loses, BetMGM will refund your account with a bonus. This promotion can be used for any college football game this weekend.