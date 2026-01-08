CFB Fiesta Bowl betting: #10 Miami at #6 Ole Miss lines, odds and best bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The #10 Miami Hurricanes and the #6 Ole Miss Rebels clash at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday night. Both squads pulled the upset over a higher-seeded opponent in the Quarterfinals round last week. Miami’s defense shutdown#2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, while Ole Miss outlasted#3 Georgia in a shootout at the Sugar Bowl.

Ole Miss has won seven consecutive matchups due to an entertaining offense who knows how to score points. The Rebels offensive unit has combined for 80 points in two playoff contests this season. Trinidad Chambliss continues to impress as he leads the Rebels towards their first college gridiron title since 1960.

Miami brings a six-game winning streak into their matchup with Ole Miss thanks to a powerful defense. The Hurricanes defense stopped a powerful offense from Ohio State, but Ole Miss has averaged nearly 500 yards per game on offense this season. If the defense can rise to the occasion once again, Miami will have the opportunity to challenge for the 2026 National Championship in their backyard at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Jan. 19.

CFB Playoff Semifinals (Fiesta Bowl): #10 Miami Hurricanes (12-2) @ #6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)

Kick Off: 7:30 p.m. ET (Thu., 01/10/26)

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Miami brings a winning record against the spread (9-5) and the moneyline (12-2), but has struggled against the over-under this season (5-9). Ole Miss has a positive record versus the spread (9-5) and the moneyline (13-1), while holding a neutral record against the over-under (7-7).

Fiesta Bowl: #10 Miami at #6 Ole Miss Spread MIA -3.5 Moneyline MIA -164, OLE +138 Over-Under Total 52.5 points Money Against the Spread 60% OLE Bets Against the Spread 60% OLE Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Miami is considered a slim favorite with a 57% chance of victory in Arizona according to ESPN.

Best Bet: Trinidad Chambliss 300+ passing yards

Chambliss led Ole Miss to its stunning upset over #3 Georgia behind 362 passing yards and two touchdowns throws. The Senior signal caller ranks fifth in the country with 3,660 passing yards over 14 games, an average of 261.4 yards per game. Chambliss will have his hands full against a stiff Miami defense, but he has impressed in both college football playoff contests this season.

Miami’s defense ranks 10th in the country, allowing an average of 285.1 yards per game over 14 contests. The Hurricanes allowed 332 yards to the Ohio State offense in the Cotton Bowl, but Miami won the turnover battle on Jakobe Thomas‘ game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.

Fiesta Bowl Odds: Chambliss Passing Yards vs. Miami Chambliss 250+ Passing Yards -210 Chambliss 275+ Passing Yards -118 Chambliss 300+ Passing Yards +148 Chambliss 325+ Passing Yards +240 Chambliss 350+ Passing Yards +400 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Both teams enter the Semifinal contest in Arizona on extended winning streaks. The storyline of the game should come down to whether Miami’s defense can slow down the electric offense from Ole Miss. If the Hurricanes can frustrate Chambliss on Thursday night, it will go a long way to landing Miami a spot in the National Championship game for the first time since 2001.

