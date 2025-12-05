2026 NFL Draft odds: Giants, Jets projected to pick inside top 10 this summer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A few weeks ago, I took a look at the scene heading towards the 2026 NFL Draft. Both the New York Giants and the New York Jets were two-game winners at the time, but the landscape has shifted since publication on Nov. 17. With only a handful of weeks remaining in the 2025 NFL campaign (and the New York Giants on a bye week), let’s check in on where the Giants and Jets are situated ahead of the NFL draft.

Giants fighting for first overall, Jets still in the hunt

The Tennessee Titans are the current leader in the race for the top overall selection at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this summer. Tennessee has lost seven straight games entering Week 14 and holds one-win on the 2025 season. The Giants record this season at 2-11 is currently the biggest threat to Tennessee, who could find themselves in a tie with New York if the Titans score a win over the Cleveland Browns (3-9) on Sunday afternoon.

The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders results this weekend will highly impact next week’s standings on Tankathon.com. A third-win this season for either the Saints and/or the Raiders will have them lose more ground in the race towards the basement in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets are currently tied for the fifth-worst record in the NFL at 3-9.

NFL Team Records Entering Week 14 Tennessee Titans 1-11 New York Giants 2-11 New Orleans Saints 2-10 Las Vegas Raiders 2-10 New York Jets (tied w/ 3 others) 3-9

There is one interesting wrinkle to keep your eye on as the 2025 NFL season wraps up that doesn’t involved teams from the Big Apple. The Atlanta Falcons (4-8) will not benefit from a losing record this season after a 2025 draft day trade with the Los Angeles Rams that sent the Falcons 2026 first-round to Hollywood. Per Tankathon.com, that pick would currently be the ninth selection in the draft process, if the season ended today.

The Falcons desired defensive end James Pearce Jr. enough to flip their 2026 first-round selection to L.A. to select the defender with the 26th overall choice at the 2025 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old has not produced the intended results with just 2.5 sacks as a part-time producer for Atlanta in 2025.

Jets second draft selection helped by Indianapolis’ recent losing streak

Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor had the Indianapolis Colts looking like the best squad in the NFL before a two-game losing streak (and losses in three of four games) pumped the brakes on an exciting season in Indy. Those defeats have benefited the Jets, who hold the Colts first-round choice thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade at the NFL’s trade deadline. The last time we checked, that pick was slotted for 32nd in the NFL, but has now moved up to 23rd with the Colts record now at 8-4.

New York will be keeping a close eye on the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, who have won three straight games as they attempt to get back into the race for the NFC East division title. The Jets hold Dallas’ second-round choice in 2026 thanks to the Quinnen Williams trade at the NFL deadline before receiving the Cowboys’ first-rounder in 2027.

Mendoza takes over lead in race for top draft slot

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Alabama signal-caller Ty Simpson have flip-flopped odds since we last checked in on odds for the top selection from the college scene this summer. Mendoza has moved into the lead at +170 odds with 211 completions on 293 passes, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions as he has led Indiana to a 12-0 record and a spot against top-seeded Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game this weekend.

Simpson has suffered two losses on the season, which have slid to odds at the top spot at the 2026 NFL Draft behind Mendoza at +210. The junior from Alabama has completed 256 of 389 passes, with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Crimson Tide in 2025. Simpson’s ninth-ranked Alabama squad will battle third-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game this weekend.

Players odds for selection at 1st overall at the 2026 NFL Draft Fernando Mendoza (QB / Indiana ) +170 Ty Simpson (QB / Alabama) +210 Rueben Bain Jr. (DE / Miami) +380 Dante Moore (QB / Oregon) +500 Arvell Reese (LB / Ohio State) +1700 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. currently holds the best odds as the first defender off the board, with +380 odds to supplant Mendoza or Simpson as the top selection. He remains the only defensive player in consideration for the top overall pick alongside the top three QBs in college football. Ohio State’s Arvell Reese has dropped from +650 to +1700 odds over the last few weeks.

