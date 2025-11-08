NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool: Top 3 Picks to Play in Week 11

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL season rolls on into Week 10 with several marquee matchups on the schedule for your weekly survivor pool and/or elimination challenge considerations. After a winless Week 8, the record responded in a positive way with undefeated in Week 9. Lamar Jackson’s return delivered a win for Baltimore, Christian McCaffrey ran around MetLife Stadium like he owned the place, and Josh Allen provided another regular season win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those results improve the season record to 18-9 on the season.

This weekend, the NFL returns to Europe for a contest in Berlin, Germany on Sunday morning as the East Coast prepares for their teams to take the field. Seven games populate the early afternoon window of contests before some hard-hitting action in the late afternoon and into Sunday Night Football (and Monday Night Football).

Indianapolis Colts (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

The Colts have had a magical first half of the 2025 campaign, highlighted by the emergence of Daniel Jones and the resurgence of Jonathan Taylor leading to a 7-2 record and a two-game lead in the AFC South division. Chris Ballard, Indianapolis’ general manager since 2017, doubled-down on his team’s success by acquiring Sauce Gardner and his massive contract from the New York Jets on trade deadline day.

Atlanta’s 2025 season has been derailed by injuries along the offensive line. Despite having young star position players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons have not been able to overcome the multiple injuries along the offensive front. The situation got worse entering Week 10 with rookie tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. being placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Atlanta will need a special performance from one of their three units (offense, defense, or special teams) to celebrate a win against the Colts on the international stage in Germany.

Per ESPN, the Colts are considered a heavy favorite with a 70% chance to win at Olympic Stadium Berlin on Sunday morning.

Carolina Panthers (vs. New Orleans Saints)

When looking over the Carolina Panthers schedule, the Week 10 matchup against the Saints always seemed like the easiest game on the slate in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers are 5-4 on the season, but find themselves trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) by only one game in the NFC South. Bryce Young has found success in his third NFL season, while Rico Dowdle has excelled in his first season in Carolina after the last four years with the Dallas Cowboys.

New Orleans pulled off a win over the New York Giants in Week 5, but things have not improved for the Saints since that shining moment. The one-win squad brings a four-game losing streak into the matchup with Carolina. New Orleans managed just 13 points over the last two weekends. New Orleans needs more from Alvin Kamara, who is questionable with an ankle injury, to have any hope of stealing a road win on Sunday.

Carolina is considered a clear favorite with a 66% chance of victory in Week 8, according to ESPN Analytics.

New England Patriots (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Drake Maye leads New England into the matchup on the back of a six-game winning streak, including a stunning 23-20 win on the road against Buffalo in Week 5. The Patriots have recorded an average of 32.5 points per game over their recent series of victories, so the Buccaneers defense will need to be ready for a long afternoon.

Tampa Bay enters the contest winners in three of their last four games, with the stumble coming against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. It’s hard to bet against Baker Mayfield at this point in his career as he has found a home in Florida. Bucky Irving, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are all out of the lineup in Week 10, and those injuries might be too much to overcome against a surging Patriots squad.

Tampa Bay holds the advantage in ESPN’s matchup predictor with a 58% chance to secure the home win.

Avoid: Cleveland Browns (at New York Jets)

After dismantling their defense, things can go one of two ways for New York. A one-win team comes together without their best players to put up a respectable finish to their NFL season… or things just go as they already have for the Jets as they struggle to get off the runway at all in 2025.

Things haven’t been exactly great for the Cleveland Browns, who are currently dealing with another injury situation with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the middle of a disappointing 2-6 campaign. The situation has been so grand the Browns traded their then-starting quarterback, Joe Flacco, to an intra-state rival (the Cincinnati Bengals) on Oct. 7 following an 1-2 start to the season.

As long as the Browns still roster Myles Garrett, Cleveland will hold a chance to win in any game they play due to his ability to disrupt the offensive gameplan. The 29-year-old defensive end ranks second in the NFL with 10 sacks this season, trailing only New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns. In his 125 NFL game career, Garrett has 112.5 sacks, an average of nearly a sack per game over his nine year gridiron career.

New York is favored at home with a 65% chance of victory at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).

For more on the the NFL, visit AMNY.com.