Beyonce sends Red Lobster sales up 33%

Beyoncé is being hailed — in addition to all of us in the beyhive — by Red Lobster. The company reported on Tuesday a 33% increase in sales.

Well, duh it did. The restaurant chain has been on everyone’s lips since Bey made the sauciest of mentions to it in her instant hit “Formation.” Red Lobster also trended on Twitter for the first time since the dawn of time. The sale increase is reflective of sales by comparison to this time last year.

The 34-year-old megastar owned the weekend, releasing the single (and its vid) on Saturday, nailing the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Broncos who?) and has remained in the headlines since, with everyone from the family of Malcolm X to Rudy Giuliani voicing an opinion on what is being dubbed a “Black Lives Matter” power anthem by many.