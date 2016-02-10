Beyonce Super Bowl show draws dueling rallies

A showdown may be coming to the NFL’s headquarters over the Super Bowl halftime performance.

A showdown may be coming to the NFL’s headquarters next week over Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

An Eventbrite page belonging to an anonymous user appeared Wednesday calling on people to demonstrate in front of the league’s headquarters at 345 Park Ave. Tuesday morning over the singer’s performance.

During the halftime show, the pop star’s backup dancers wore leather and berets that resembled Black Panthers attire. They also at one point formed an X, in a possible nod to Malcolm X.

“Are you offended as an American that Beyoncé pulled her race-baiting stunt at the Superbowl (sic)?” wrote the organizer, who did not respond to amNewYork’s emails.

By Wednesday afternoon, two more Eventbrite pages went up in response to the demonstration, asking people to come to the same location at the same time to show their support for the artist and her message.

Shantell Thompson, a 25-year-old nursing student from the Bronx, created one of the pro-Beyoncé rallies under the label “The Beyhive,” after the nickname for the star’s fans.

“It’s really stupid, so I said you know what, I’m going to start my own rally,” she told amNewYork. “She’s tired like anyone else is. We are tired about police brutality.”

A second event was created under the name Black Girl Rising, and called on protestors to dress in Super Bowl performance-styled gear.

The NFL didn’t return messages for comment.

On Monday, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani called the singer’s performance “outrageous” and an “attack” on police during an appearance on Fox News.