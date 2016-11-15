Bias crime hotline set up by Gov. Cuomo in response to spate of incidents

The hotline will allow people to file a complaint with the Division of Human Rights.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has launched a bias crime hotline following a series of incidents post-election. Above, Cuomo speaks after calling for restrictions on campaign contributions at Fordham Law School in Manhattan on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

Gov. Andrew Cuomo set up a hotline on Tuesday for New Yorkers to report incidents of bias and discrimination throughout the state, following several reports of hate crimes in the city and upstate over the last week.

Cuomo said the hotline, 1-888-392-3644, will allow people to file a complaint with the Division of Human Rights. It will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“New York serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity for all, and we will continue to stand up to those who seek to spread the politics of division, fear and hate,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This state celebrates our differences because we know that it is the rich fabric of cultures and customs that makes this one of the greatest, most diverse places in the world.”

The initiative comes after several reports of hate crimes, including swastikas drawn on a Crown Heights street and on a dorm room door at The New School.