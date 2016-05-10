Bicyclist dies after crash at Brooklyn intersection, NYPD says

Eduard Nikhman is charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, police said.

A bicyclist is dead after a crash at the intersection of Avenue P and East 12th Street in Brooklyn on Monday, May 9, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

A man is dead and a driver has been charged after a crash in Brooklyn Monday night, according to police.

The NYPD said a driver heading westbound on Avenue P blew through a red light at East 12th Street around 9 p.m. and crashed into another car that was traveling south on East 12th Street and had the green light. Both cars lost control and struck a man riding a bicycle through the crosswalk, police said.

The two cars then smashed into two unoccupied parked cars before coming to a stop, the NYPD said.

The bicyclist was taken to New York Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. So far, authorities have not released the victim’s name.

The driver of the car that drove through the red light, identified by police as 26-year-old Eduard Nikhman, was taken to Lutheran Medical Center for chest pains.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to Kings County Hospital for minor neck and back pain, police said.

Nikhman, who lives in Sheepshead Bay, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, according to police. He has a dozen prior arrests, but most of them are sealed, a law enforcement official said.