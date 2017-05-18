Bicyclist dies after crashing into taxi blocking bike lane near Union Square, NYPD says

The cabbie was issued a summons for pulling over into a bike lane, police said.

A bicyclist who crashed into a cab door blocking a bike lane near Union Square died of her injuries 10 days later, police said Thursday.

Xin Kang Wang, 74, was biking on East 20th Street between Broadway and Park Avenue at about 6 p.m. on May 4, 2017 when a taxi pulled over into the bike lane, according to authorities.

The passenger of the cab then opened the rear door, causing Wang to crash into it and fall on the ground, police said.

Wang, of the Lower East Side, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, where she died on May 14, 2017, police said.

The driver of the cab, a 2016 Toyota Camry, was issued a summons for discharging a passenger in a bike lane, according to police.