Bicyclist dies weeks after accident with taxi in Chinatown, NYPD says

The driver of the taxi had a green light, police said.

A bicyclist who was hit by a taxi in Chinatown on June 26, 2017, died weeks later on Aug. 14, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Nicole Brown

A bicyclist died over a month after he ran a red light and was struck by a taxi in Chinatown, police said Thursday.

Edouard Menuau, 59, was traveling east on Canal Street when he was hit by the taxi driver, traveling north on Bowery, at about 6:45 a.m. on June 26, 2017. The driver had a green light, according to police.

Menuau, who lived at the New York City Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he died on Aug. 14, 2017, cops said.

The driver of the taxi remained at the scene and was not arrested, police said.